WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (8/16/2024): Orlando, FL.

WWE’s road to Bash In Berlin travels through the “Sunshine State” tonight at 8/7c on FOX.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns tonight from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, with one of the last couple of episodes leading into the company’s next premium live event on August 31 in Germany.

The following matches, segments and appearances are scheduled for the show this evening:

* The Street Profits vs. #DIY (No. 1 Contenders Match)

* Appearance by “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns

* Nia Jax’s WWE Women’s Title Celebration with Tiffany Stratton

* Blair Davenport vs. Naomi

* Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade III

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.