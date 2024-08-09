WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (8/9/2024): Tulsa, OK.

The fallout from WWE SummerSlam 2024 continues tonight for WWE’s blue brand.

WWE SmackDown takes place at 8/7c on FOX this evening from Tulsa, Oklahoma’s BOK Center.

On tap for the post-SummerSlam episode is the highly-anticipated television return of “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.

Additionally, tonight’s show will include “Queen” Nia Jax’s WWE Women’s Championship Celebration, as well as featured advertised appearances from WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, new WWE United States Champion LA Knight and AJ Styles.

