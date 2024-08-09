WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on FOX from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Scheduled for the post-SummerSlam episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand prime time Friday night program is the highly-anticipated television return of “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.

Also advertised is “Queen” Nia Jax’s WWE Women’s Championship Celebration, LA Knight’s U.S. Championship Celebration, Santos Escobar vs. Andrade in a U.S. title eliminator, #DIY vs. Pretty Deadly in a tag-team title eliminator, Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre, as well as Street Profits vs. A-Town Down Under.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, August 9, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – AUGUST 9, 2024

WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together. kicks things off as always, and then we shoot into an elaborate highlight video package from this past weekend’s WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event.

Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline Kick Off This Week’s Show

“The American Nightmare” logo flashes across the screen as we shoot inside the arena in Tulsa, OK., and before a word is said on commentary, the theme for Cody Rhodes hits. Out comes the WWE Universal Champion to start the show, just like his theme says, as fans sing along.

After the music dies down, it’s apparent virtually immediately that Tulsa is going to be an explosively loud crowd tonight. Cody begins, as always, “So…Tulsa…what do you wanna talk about?” He says he doesn’t want to reflect despite how great WWE SummerSlam was, he wants to look ahead.

He talks about the WWE Universal Championship being the North Star of WWE, and how he’s been thinking about who he would like to defend his title against at the upcoming WWE Bash In Berlin premium live event. “This guy …” he says, but is then cut off by the theme song for Solo Sikoa.

Solo tells Cody he doesn’t care what he wants to talk about, or what these people in Tulsa wanna hear. What he wants to talk about is SummerSlam. A crowd chant results in some heavy edits, in typical FOX fashion. Solo, with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa on his side.

Cody says we can talk about SummerSlam, where Solo couldn’t get the job done himself and got Jacob Fatu hurt as a result. He talks about Solo cosplaying as “The Tribal Chief.” He calls Solo delusional if he thinks he has any claim to a rematch. “So Solo, what do you wanna talk about?!”

Cody Rhodes Offers Kevin Owens A Shot At Universal Title At WWE Bash In Berlin

Kevin Owens runs down with a steel chair and one for Cody as The Bloodline try and rush the ring. Solo gets back on the mic and tells Cody he’ll see him later, after he finds Roman Reigns. Cody tells him he’ll be waiting on him.

Cody stops Owens before he leaves and says he doesn’t want this to be awkward, but he wants to talk to him about something. Owens turns around and heads back into the ring as fans chant “K.O.! K.O.!”

Cody says before he was cut off, he was talking about who he wanted to defend his WWE Universal Championship against at WWE Bash In Berlin. He tells Owens he wants it to be against him. Owens says he appreciates that but he doesn’t deserve a title shot.

He really doesn’t. He says title shots need to be earned. His win/loss record in recent time doesn’t call for one. He appreciates it, but he’s not the guy. Fans chant “You deserve it!” which Cody points out. Cody says he had a feeling he’d say no, but he hasn’t forgot the sacrifices Owens has made for him.