The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2025 continues tonight, as WWE SmackDown emanates from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, airing live on USA Network at 8/7c.

On tap for tonight’s show is Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes, the return of Solo Sikoa, Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Title, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae, as well as Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza in a WWE Tag-Team Title No. 1 Contender Match.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – JANUARY 17, 2025

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – JANUARY 17, 2025

Rey Mysterio & Kevin Owens Open The Show

They introduce San Diego’s own Rey Mysterio, and out comes the WWE Hall of Fame legend. Mysterio goes on to declare himself for the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match. As he continues to talk, he is cut off by the theme of Kevin Owens.

Owens comes out holding the winged eagle WWE title belt over his shoulder. Owens starts by apologizing for interrupting Rey. Owens brings up Rey saying he’s going to win the Rumble. He points out how he respects no one more than Rey, that’s how much he respects him.

Owens walks to the ring boasting holding the winged eagle title he saw all his idols win growing up. He tells Rey he will win the Rumble. He tells Rey when he does, please pick him as the champion he faces at WrestleMania, so he can have his dream match.

Rey points out Kevin isn’t really a champion. Owens didn’t like hearing that. Rey says Cody Rhodes is the champion. Owens didn’t like hearing that even more. Rey says if he wins the Rumble and Owens ends up with the title after Royal Rumble, he’d love to challenge him.

Owens yells at Rey asking if he’s got bleach blonde hair under his mask. Rey tells him to chill and says he reminds him of his son, Dominik, right now. Owens begins brawling with Rey. Rey knocks Owens down and Owens backs up the ramp yelling “How dare you!”

Nia Jax & Candice LeRae vs. Bianca Belair & Naomi

Backstage, Bianca Belair and Naomi stammer and stutter while talking to each other. During the conversation we learn that there is nothing new with Jade Cargill yet. They mention having a match and head off. Belair’s hair gets stuck.

Inside the arena, Nia Jax’s theme hits and out she comes accompanied by Candice LeRae. The two head to the ring for our first match of the evening. As they settle inside the squared circle, we head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Nick Aldis giving Rey the green light on his request for a match tonight against Kevin Owens. Cody Rhodes comes out and talks with Rey about the Owens match. Rey tells Cody to let him handle things by himself tonight. Aldis tells Cody he’s right. Cody tells Aldis he got a clean bill of health from the doctor.

Aldis reminds him there’s a lot of time between now and the Rumble and even more between now and WrestleMania. He mentions an addendum to his contract that he needs Cody and Owens to each sign. Cody says he’ll sign it when Kevin does.

We return inside the arena where Jax and LeRae are shown in the ring awaiting on the arrival of their opposition. Naomi’s theme hits and out she comes “Feeling the Glow.” She stops, her music dies down, and Bianca Belair’s theme hits. “The EST of WWE” comes out and the two head to the ring.

After the bell gets things started, we see Jax attack Naomi from behind. Belair goes after Jax but LeRae gets her from behind. Jax and Belair settle as the first legal two in the ring, and Jax slams Belair’s face into the mat. LeRae tags in and Belair takes over.

As the action continues, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Belair takes over and hits a big offensive stride. She tags in Naomi, who starts looking for a finish. LeRae breaks up her pin attempt. Moments later, Belair and Naomi do pick up the win. A big match with them coming to NXT is announced.

Winners: Bianca Belair & Naomi

Backstage With Bayley, Michin, B-Fab, Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Byron Saxton catches up with Bayley before the SmackDown. He discusses her upcoming match against Tiffany Stratton. She tells Saxton that this match means a lot to her. Bayley says her last title reign was cut short by Stratton so this night will be full circle for her and she’s excited to beat Stratton as tonight, it’s personal.

Backstage, Michin and B-Fab are chatting. Piper Niven and Chelsea Green come in and ask for a proper welcome. B-Fab gets in Green’s face and says Niven is the reason Green is champ. B-Fab challenges Niven to a match tonight.

Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes

Jimmy Uso walks backstage and tells the San Diego crowd to get ready for his match. As he heads to the ring, we shift gears and head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see a Hulk Hogan promo for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. We return inside the arena where Carmelo Hayes makes his way out cutting a promo as he heads to the ring.

The bell sounds and off we go. Uso puts Hayes sunglasses on after styling on him early. Hayes fights back and begins putting the boots to Uso in the corner as the crowd boos away. After some more back-and-forth action, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, Hayes hits some elbows and covers for a two count. He slaps Uso in a submission hold and Uso tries to break free but is taken back down onto the mat with the hold. Uso is slammed down and Hayes chops Uso in the corner. Both men are on the top turnbuckle, Uso knocks Hayes down and Uso misses Uso in the Wind. Hayes covers and Uso kicks out after a springboard DDT.

Both men connect with a clotheslines and are laid out on the mat leading to both men almost pinning each other. Hayes hits a float over facebuster and covers for two. Hayes chops Uso and Uso hits a pop-up Samoan Drop on Hayes and covers for a two count. Uso goes for an Uso Splash but jumps into a First 48 from Hayes who covers Uso for a two count.

Hayes goes for Nothing but Net but walks into a superkick. Uso covers Hayes for a two count. Hayes rolls up Uso for a two count and Uso comes back with a spear and Jacob Fatu shows up and Tama Tonga attacks Uso and we get the bell.

Winner via DQ: Jimmy Uso

Solo Sikoa Returns, LA Knight & Braun Strowman Attack

After the match Fatu and Tonga beat up Jimmy Uso. Hayes tries to buddy up with Fatu and Tonga and Fatu takes down Hayes with a clothesline and they continue to beat down Uso.

Solo Sikoa’s music hits and he makes his way down to the ring – Fatu and Tonga are still in the ring waiting for Sikoa. Fatu tells San Diego to shut up and to let Sikoa speak. The crowd won’t stop booing do Sikoa drops the mic and leaves the ring. Fatu and Tonga looks on pissed at San Diego.

Fatu grabs the mic again and calls out San Diego for the disrespect and hate and says even on our bad days we cannot touch him and that he doesn’t give a damn about fan reaction. He says if you thought he was crazy before he’s just getting started. LA Knight runs out and starts beating on both Tonga and Fatu.

Fatu and Tonga start on Knight and this calls out Braun Strowman. Tonga tries to splash Strowman and he catches Tonga, tosses him and gets in the ring with Fatu. Before they can battle, Tonga pulls out Fatu. Knight and Strowman pace in the ring.

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza

Backstage, Legado del Fantasma talk and Escobar talks to Los Garza about their match against the Motor City Machine Guns. He tells them this is their chance and to take the respect. On that note, the show heads into another commercial break as Motor City Machine guns head to the ring.

When we return, Los Garza make their way to the squared circle. The bell sounds and off we go. Alex Shelley kicks things off for the MCMG and settles into the early offensive lead, taking it to Angel Garza. Hunberto Carrillo tags in and focuses on the legs of Shelley.

After some more back-and-forth action, we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see the match continue to unfold. Pretty Deadly runs out and tries to screw MCMG out of this one and help Los Garza, but to no avail, as MCMG take over and finish this one off seconds later.

Winners: Motor City Machine Guns

Piper Niven vs. B-Fab

Backstage, Kevin Owens is taping his wrists up when Nick Aldis approaches him with the updated contract. Owens notices that Cody Rhodes hasn’t signed it yet. He refuses to until Cody does. He tells Nick to quit trying to distract him because he’s got a match.

Inside the arena, Piper Niven makes her way to the ring accompanied by Chelsea Green. Niven will be in one-on-one action when we return. On that note, the show heads into another commercial break.

When we return, B-Fab makes her way out. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. B-Fab starts with kicks to Niven and then hits a spinning face-buster and covers Niven for a two count. Niven slams B-Fab and B-Fab avoids a splash and hits a float over DDT and covers Niven for a two count.

B-Fab kicks Niven out of the ring, Green distracts B-Fab who takes down Green outside the ring. Niven attacks B-Fab as she enters the ring and hits the Piper Driver for the win.

After the match, Niven and Green attack B-Fab. Michin runs down with a kendo stick and beats up Niven after Green leaves the ring. Tessitore introduces a tribute package for Bob Uecker after the match. We then head to another commercial break.

Winner: Piper Niven

Rey Mysterio vs. Kevin Owens

We return from the break to a video package recapping Tiffany Stratton cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase weeks ago to win the WWE Women’s Championship. We then see Byron Saxton backstage live for an interview with Tiffy-Time about her first defense tonight.

Once that wraps up, we return inside the arena where Rey Mysterio’s theme hits. The WWE Hall of Fame legend makes his way to the ring for our next match of the evening. Mysterio gets a big hometown reaction coming out. Former WWE Superstar Lisa Marie Varon (Victoria) is shown in the crowd.

Kevin Owens’ theme hits next and the cheers turn to boos as “The Prize Fighter” makes his way out with the winged eagle WWE Championship in-hand. He heads to the ring yelling into the camera. The bell sounds and off we go.

After some early back-and-forth action, Owens settles into the offensive lead. He sends Rey sliding through the ropes and crashing out on the floor at ringside. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see the match still in progress. Rey fires up and looks for a 6-1-9. Owens shuts it down and takes over. He stumbles into the ref, crotching Rey on the ropes. Owens follows up after that for the win. After the match, he helps Rey up but kicks him low.

Owens sets Rey up for a package pile driver, but Cody Rhodes’ theme hits. He lets Rey go and waits for Cody. Cody hits the ring and the fight is on. Cody gets Owens down and pummels him until a ton of officials break them up. Cody runs around the ring and attacks Owens again. Owens takes his Winged Eagle title and heads to the back as the show heads to a break.

Winner: Kevin Owens

WWE Women’s Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Bayley

It’s main event time!

When we return, a Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens contract signing was announced for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on January 25. Moderating the segment will be Shawn Michaels. Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman was also announced for the show.

Announced for next week’s SmackDown is LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga, as well as Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly. Backstage, DIY give Pretty Deadly another pep talk. Apollo Crews taunts Pretty Deadly afterwards, leading to Gargano beating Crews down.

Inside the arena, Bayley’s theme hits and out she comes for her big title opportunity in our main event of the evening on this week’s show. Roxanne Perez is shown sitting in the front row as Bayley poses on the ropes in the ring. We head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

A Charlotte Flair return vignette airs when the show returns. The lights go out and we hear, “It’s Tiffy-Time!” On that note, the new WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton makes her way to the ring for her first title defense.