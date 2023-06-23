WWE SmackDown Results – June 23, 2023

The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2023 continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana with this week’s episode of the two-hour WWE on FOX television program.

On tap for tonight’s show is WWE & NXT Women’s Tag-Team Championship unification with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, Bayley vs. Shotzi with a spot in MITB on-the-line, Cameron Grimes vs. Baron Corbin, as well as LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, June 23, 2023.

The John Cena-narrated “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs to get this week’s show underway. We then shoot inside the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA.

The Usos Kick Off SmackDown

We then shoot to an elaborate video package recapping the segment from last week’s show that saw the collapse of The Bloodline. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show and then The Usos theme hits.

They settle in the ring and a loud “U-SO! U-SO!” chant breaks out. Jey Uso says The Bloodline but then corrects himself and says The Usos are back in Lafayette. Jey says they about to fight their family. He says they ain’t supposed to do that. They’re supposed to lift each other up.

The Usos tell each other they still love each other. Jey says just like Roman Reigns, they still love him, too. They say for years they did what he said. He says where he messed up is he disrespected he and his brother.

Jimmy takes over from there and says when Roman showed the disrespect he did, he left himself on the island of relevancy. He says they can forgive family like Roman, but who they can’t forgive is Paul Heyman.