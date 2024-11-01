The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2024 winds down tonight in “The Empire State.”

WWE SmackDown returns with a taped show tonight at 8/7c on FOX from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

On tap for tonight’s show is Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser & Gunther, Nia Jax and Liv Morgan come face-to-face, Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY vs. Piper Niven vs. Lash Legend, as well as “Main Event” Jey Uso seeking an apology from Roman Reigns.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, November 1, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – NOVEMBER 1, 2024

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We then shoot inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., where we see a close-up shot of the WWE Crown Jewel Championship on a podium in the ring.

Nia Jax, Liv Morgan & Tiffany Stratton Kick Things Off

The theme for Nia Jax hits and out comes the WWE Women’s Champion to kick off this week’s show. She talks about getting what she wants and then Liv Morgan comes out with Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez. Liv boasts beating Nia the last time they were in the ring.

As they continue bickering back-and-forth, Tiffany Stratton’s theme hits and the Brooklyn crowd pops big. Out she comes with her Money In The Bank briefcase. She teases cashing in on either of them, to the dismay of Nia and laughter of Liv, who taunts Nia for not even being able to trust those around her.

Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton

Tiffy-Time asks Liv if she wins her title, does Dom-Dom come with her? “I could use a little Dirty in my life.” Stratton blasts Liv after she tells her she has enough dirty in her life. Fans chant Tiffy-Time as Stratton stares her down at ringside. The show heads into a commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Morgan and Stratton duking it out in the ring and learn from Michael Cole and Corey Graves on commentary that the match was made official, and started, during the break.

After some back-and-forth action, we see Morgan pull off the victory. Afterwards, Morgan lays out Stratton with the Money In The Bank briefcase. Nia then gets it and lays out Liv, Rodriguez and Dom with it. She hits Liv with her finisher to end the post-match scene.

Winner: Liv Morgan

The Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly

We see footage of the Triple H and Randy Orton segment from last week and then a new video from Kevin Owens in a car. He tells Randy Orton he didn’t want to hurt him, but now he’s going to. He tells him it’s his fault. He did this to us. He’ll see him on Saturday.

Back inside the arena, The Street Profits head to the ring for our second match of the evening. As they settle inside the squared circle accompanied by B-Fab, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Pretty Deadly come out with Playbills for Pretty Deadly: The Musical and a CD with songs from it that they give Lin-Manuel Miranda in the front row. The bell sounds and after a decent, but pretty brief match, Street Profits get the win.

Winners: The Street Profits

Naomi & Bayley vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

Backstage, Nia Jax questions Tiffany Stratton about saying she would cash-in on her. Tiffy tells Nia she just wanted Liv to think that, and that it’s all part of her plan. Naomi and Bayley walk up, and Naomi gets in Nia’s face and tells her to keep her title warm for her.

They continue walking and head out to the ring for the next match of the evening. They settle inside as the show heads into another pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Indi Hartwell, who was among today’s three WWE releases, heads to the ring with Candice LeRae.

Hartwell and LeRae jump Naomi and Bayley before the bell, and the fight is on. After a couple of minutes of back-and-forth action, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as things continue inside the squared circle in this women’s tag-team contest. As the show returns, we see things culminate with Naomi scoring the pin for her team.

Winners: Naomi & Bayley

Roman Reigns & Jimmy Uso Squash Things With “Main Event” Jey Uso

Cole and Graves are shown on-camera to set up a video package looking at The Usos reuniting and how things have gone since then. When it wraps up, the show heads into another commercial break. When we return, we hear the familiar sounds of Roman Reigns’ theme song.

Out comes “The Original Tribal Chief” with Jimmy Uso to a massive pop. They settle in the ring and Uso says, “Big Jim and The OTC are now in your city!” He tells Reigns he needs him to do what he did, and squash things once and for all with his cousin, “Main Event” Jey Uso.

As they continue to talk, “Main Event” Jey Uso’s music hits and the master of “YEET!” makes his way through a sea of berserk fans doing the wave with him. Epic entrance, as usual, for the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Jey speaks his piece, making it clear he doesn’t want to squash things if he’s gonna be treated like Reigns’ errand boy again. He wants to be his equal. He asks Reigns if he’s down or not. Reigns thinks for a second, asks Jimmy for the mic and simply says, “YEET!” They each hold up the 1s to end the segment.

Bianca Belair vs. Lash Legend vs. Piper Niven vs. IYO SKY

Backstage, The Motor City Machine Guns are being interviewed when A-Town Down Under approaches them. It is announced that the new WWE tag champs will be appearing on “The Grayson Waller Effect” on next week’s WWE Smackdown.

In the arena, Damage CTRL’s theme hits and out they come. Piper Niven and Chelsea Green also come out. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend come out. And then women’s tag champs Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair come out last. The bell sounds.

In this match it is one member of each of the four teams that will be competing in a four-way bout for the women’s tag titles at tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel 2024 show in Saudi Arabia. After some back-and-forth action, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see each of the partners of those involved in the match all get involved in back-to-back spots outside of the ring. In the end, IYO SKY stole the win with her moonsault finisher for the pinfall victory. She reacted like it was the biggest upset win of her career. Odd choice.

Winner: IYO SKY

Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton vs. GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser

It’s main event time!

But first, we shoot backstage where we see Cody Rhodes lacing up his boots when he is approached by Randy Orton. Cody says he knows Orton has Kevin Owens at WWE Crown Jewel, but he asks that he saves a piece of him for him. Orton can’t promise that. Cody says he doesn’t know what he’s going to do then.

Orton looks at Cody’s WWE Championship hanging up behind them and says “You’ll think of something, I’m sure.” He tells Cody he’ll see him out there and walks off as the show heads into another commercial break.

When we return, Andrade, Carmelo Hayes and LA Knight are shown in a special video package promoting their clash for the WWE United States Championship at tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Another video package airs featuring The Bloodline seated at a table, with Solo Sikoa taking offense to being considered the bad guy in this whole thing. He vows to make his brothers and cousin respect Jacob Fatu and acknowledge him at WWE Crown Jewel.

Back inside the arena, GUNTHER’s theme hits and out comes the WWE World Heavyweight Champion accompanied by fellow Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser. As the duo settle in the ring for the final match of the evening, the show heads into another commercial break.

When we return, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes make their respective ring entrances and the match gets underway. After some back-and-forth action, the show heads into a mid-match break. When the show returns, Cody and Orton fight their way to victory.

Once the match wraps up, as Cody and Orton are celebrating, Kevin Owens hits the ring from out of nowhere and takes out Orton with a chair. While staring down at Orton, he sees GUNTHER sneak behind Cody and choke him out, and does nothing about it. That’s how the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 go-home show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton