WWE SmackDown Results – October 18, 2024

Scheduled for tonight’s two-hour blue brand WWE on USA Network prime time Friday night program is Motor City Machine Guns vs. La Garza vs. A-Town Down Under, as well as The Street Profits vs. Pretty Deadly vs. DIY in matches in the ongoing WWE Tag-Team Championship Contender Tournament.

The show will also feature Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa going face-to-face, Cody Rhodes addressing his WWE Crown Jewel Championship showdown with GUNTHER, Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes 7 for a potential shot at the WWE U.S. Championship and more.

WWE SmackDown results from Friday, October 18, 2024.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 10/18/24

This week’s show opens up with a shot of some people carrying a lock box. Nick Aldis walks up and opens it and we see a look at the beautiful WWE Crown Jewel Championship.

The Bloodline, “Main Event” Jey Uso Kick Off This Week’s Show

We then see a video package recapping recent happenings in The Bloodline, including Jimmy Uso starting the process of trying to get Roman Reigns to welcome Jey Uso back into the fold, as well as scenes from Raw of Jey wanting nothing to do with Jimmy.

Live, we shoot inside the Colonial Life Arena where The Bloodline theme hits and out comes Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tana Tonga and Tonga Loa making their way out to the ring. The camera pans over to the commentary desk where we see Corey Graves and Wade Barrett, as Michael Cole is not here tonight.

Solo Sikoa begins on the mic in the ring. “Columbia, South Carolina … acknowledge me!” As Solo rambles on for a bit, he says he’s giving until the end of the show for Roman Reigns to acknowledge him. “Main Event” Jey Uso’s theme hits and the crowd explodes as he comes to the ring through the crowd.

Jey begins on the microphone, “What’s up little brother? It’s been a minute.” He promises he’s not out here to fight him. He says at the end of the day, Solo is still his little brother and he cares about him. He says he came here to talk to him one-on-one, Uce-to-Uce.

Uso tells Solo if he wants to take out Roman Reigns, go ahead, but he tells him not to divide the family while doing it. Solo asks if he’s done wasting his time. He tells him to quit calling him little brother. He tells Uso he’s trying to unite the family, not divide it.

He says there’s always a spot for him in The Bloodline. He tells Uso to decide if he’s in or out. Uso says if that’s true that he’s trying to unite the family, why did he have to go get Tama and Tonga. He asks why he got Jacob Fatu.

He says there’s a reason they stayed away from him and without missing a beat, says if Jacob keeps looking at him like that he’s gonna knock him out. Solo holds Jacob back. Jey says it might be different the next time they cross paths and walks off.

Tag-Team Contender Tournament

Street Profits vs. DIY vs. Pretty Deadly

After the opener wraps up, we shift gears and head into a commercial break. When we return, The Street Profits make their way out for the first of two triple-threat tag-team qualifying matches. The winners of each match will advance to battle each other next week on the show to earn a shot at The Bloodline’s gold.

Already in the ring are DIY and Pretty Deadly. The bell sounds and we see Dawkins and Ciampa battling it out early on, while the member of Pretty Deadly in the match stays at ringside. We see the action spill out to the floor where there are back-to-back-to-back-to-back high spots, one right after the other.

As the action continues, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see things still in progress. After some more back-and-forth action, things culminate with Ford and Ciampa both scoring pins at the same time. Ciampa pinned the legal man, Ford did not. DIY wins. We head to another break.

Winners and ADVANCING: DIY

Jey Uso Still Not Into Reuniting With Roman Reigns & Jimmy Uso

Backstage, we see Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns pull up together. They get out and look in a good mood, chatting about having an exclusive Travis Scott song that hasn’t been released yet. Jey Uso walks up and smiles at Jimmy, but sees Roman and his face drops.

Jey goes to walk off, but Reigns grabs him by the arm. He tells him he’s proud of him. “We all are.” Jey thinks for a moment but then his face drops again and he simply says, “Man …NO YEET,” and walks off. Reigns tells Jimmy, “See, I told you.”

Piper Niven vs. Lash Legend

Backstage, we see Nia Jax in Nick Aldis’ office yelling at Tiffany Stratton for being sick and not being here. She thinks her tag match is off since her partner isn’t here, but Aldis informs her it’s still on. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell come in saying they heard Nia needs a partner. Nia doesn’t seem into it.

Back inside the arena, Piper Niven makes her way to the ring accompanied by Chelsea Green. She settles in the ring for scheduled action against WWE NXT Superstar Lash Legend as we head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Lash Legend makes her way out with Jakara Jackson. We see women’s tag champs Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in the crowd. Niven and Legend get after it, with Legend hitting a lot of power spots before ultimately pulling off the impressive victory.

Winner: Lash Legend

Cody Rhodes Talks WWE Crown Jewel Championship

We head to another break and when we return, we see Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso in their dressing room. Reigns said he gave Jimmy a chance and tried it his way, now they’re gonna do it his way. Reigns says he’s gonna handle this tonight. Jimmy asks how. Reigns said he’s gonna acknowledge Solo.

Back inside the arena, Cody Rhodes’ theme hits and out comes “The American Nightmare.” As he settles in the ring, we see footage of Rhodes, GUNTHER and Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall from the recent WWE U.K. Tour show earlier this week.

Rhodes settles inside the ring next to a podium where the new WWE Crown Jewel Championship is sitting. He addresses the large crowd in attendance and mentions a quote about leaders and how the next one doesn’t necessarily look like the last one. He relates that to the WWE Crown Jewel Championship, saying it’s not about that.

It’s about who is going to be the first one. He mentions a bunch of what if’s, such as if Hulk Hogan as WWE champ fought Ric Flair as WCW champ, or Bill Goldberg as WCW champ fought Steve Austin as WWE champ.

He says he and GUNTHER are gonna do that at WWE Crown Jewel. He invites GUNTHER to come to the show next week so they can stand in this ring together. He says he’s gonna look him in the eyes and ask him, “So, GUNTHER …what do you wanna talk about?”