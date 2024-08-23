WWE SmackDown Spoilers For August 23, 2024

The complete spoiler match and segment listing, as well as additional backstage news and notes for tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Washington, D.C. has arrived.

Fightful Select is reporting the following spoiler lineup and backstage notes heading into the August 23 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

WWE SmackDown Spoiler Lineup

* Grayson Waller Effect featuring Cody Rhodes

* US Title Match: LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

* Six-Woman Tag: Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Nami vs. Unholy Union & Blair Davenport

* Bloodline Segment

* Tag Team Titles: Bloodline vs. Street Profits

* Fab, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell backstage segment

* Michin Vignette

* Nia Jax-Tiffany Stratton-Chelsea Green-Piper Niven backstage

* KO-dy Rhodes vs. A-Town Down Under

WWE SmackDown Backstage News & Notes:

* Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY set for WWE SPEED

* Andrade vs. Pete Dunne also lined up for WWE SPEED

* Post-show dark matches: Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane and Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

* Jessika Carr to officiate the US Title match, Dan Engler for the tag title match

* Legado Del Fantasma present at the venue

* Kevin Owens and Nick Aldis expected on the Grayson Waller Effect

* Producer involvement hints at likely physical action during the segment

* Matches planned to run for two segments each

* DIY set to interfere in the tag title match

* Backstage spoiler segments featuring B-Fab, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, and Piper Niven

