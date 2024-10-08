WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 10/4/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday night’s WWE Bad Blood go-home episode of SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.518 million viewers and a rating of 0.47 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 3.19% from this past week’s 1.568 million viewers and up 4.44% from last week’s rating of 0.45 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by WWE Tag Team Champions The Bloodline (“The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa) defending their titles against #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) in a Triple Threat Ladder Match.