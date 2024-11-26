WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 11/22/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network drew an average of 1.578 million viewers and a rating of 0.46 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 27.88% from last week’s 1.234 million viewers and 43.75% from last week’s rating of 0.32 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by a segment featuring The New Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa, “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu, “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa), The OG Bloodline (“The OTC” Roman Reigns, “Main Event” Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn), WWE Hall Of Famer Paul Heyman and “The Best In The World” CM Punk.