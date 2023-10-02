WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 9/29/2023

The ratings for the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown have been released.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show averaged 2.303 million viewers on FOX, up from 2.227 million viewers last week.

The show received a 0.60 rating in the crucial 18-49 demographic, down from a 0.63 rating a week ago.

WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar, Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley, the Grayson Waller Effect with Bobby Lashley, a John Cena appearance, and other matches were included.