WWE SmackDown Viewership And Rating Report For 9/6/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday night’s post-WWE Bash in Berlin episode of SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1.770 million viewers, with a rating of 0.45 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 13.83% from this past week’s 2.054 million viewers and down 15.09% from last week’s rating of 0.53 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by The Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa), WWE Tag Team Champions “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu) taking on The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) and #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.