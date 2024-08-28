WWE Speed On X Results – August 28, 2024

The latest action on WWE Speed on X took place on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

During the first of two episodes of WWE Speed scheduled for this week, “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne emerged victorious in the latest WWE Speed Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament.

Dunne defeated Je’Von Evans in an excellent back-and-forth match, which saw the WWE main roster star score a pin fall over the WWE NXT star after connecting with his “Bitter End” finishing move.

With the win and the tournament victory under his belt, Dunne will compete for the title belt itself, as he challenges reigning WWE Speed Champion Andrade this coming Friday, August 30, on X.