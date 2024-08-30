WWE Speed On X Results – August 30, 2024

The latest episode of WWE Speed on X premiered on Friday, August 30 at Noon EST.
The 8/30 show featured the latest defense of the WWE Speed Championship, with Andrade defending the title against the winner of the most recent WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament, Pete Dunne.
After a hard fought match, Andrade hit his finisher, The Message, to defeat “The Bruiserweight” and successfully retain the WWE Speed Championship.
Up next on WWE Speed on Wednesday, September 4 at Noon EST., is the start of the WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament.
