WWE Speed On X Results – August 7, 2024

Je’Von Evans took one step closer to the WWE Speed Championship this week.

The exciting up-and-comer from the WWE NXT roster defeated Ashante “Thee” Adonis to advance in the ongoing WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament on the August 7 episode of the weekly WWE on X program.

With the victory, Evans advances to the next round of the tourney, where he will face either Austin Theory or Montez Ford, depending on who advances during the next episode of WWE Speed on X.

The other side of the WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament bracket has Pete Dunne vs. Joaquin Wilde in the quarterfinals.

Whomever emerges from the tournament will earn a shot at WWE Speed Champion Andrade.