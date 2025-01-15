WWE Speed On X Results – January 15, 2025

WWE Speed returned on X today.

During the January 15 episode of WWE Speed on X, Chad Gable went one-on-one against Charlie Dempsey in first-round action in the new WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament.

Gable went on to defeat Dempsey to advance in the tourney. With the win, he awaits the winner of Grayson Waller vs. Chris Sabin in the next first-round tourney tilt.

The winner of the tourney earns a title shot against current WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee.

Watch the 1/15 episode of WWE Speed on X below.