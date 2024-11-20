WWE Speed On X Results – November 20, 2024

Your winner and NEW WWE Speed Champion — Dragon Lee.

These are the words the masked LWO member heard on today’s episode of WWE Speed on X, as the WWE Superstar defeated Andrade on the November 20 episode of the weekly social media program to become the new WWE Speed Champion.

Dragon Lee is now the third WWE Speed Champion, ending Andrade’s reign with the title, who himself beat Ricochet to initially earn the title.

Watch the November 20, 2024 episode of WWE Speed on X featuring the title change via the media player embedded below.