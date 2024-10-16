WWE Speed On X Results – October 16, 2024

“The Celtic Warrior” moves on in the WWE Speed No. 1 Contender’s Tournament.

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, the latest episode of WWE Speed aired on X at 12/11c., with Sheamus vs. Giovanni Vinci in an opening round match in the aforementioned tourney, where the winner earns a shot at current WWE Speed Champion Andrade.

During the 10/16 episode of WWE Speed on X, Sheamus bested Vinci, picking up the win with just 33 seconds remaining in the three-minute time-limit allotted for WWE Speed bouts.

With the win, Sheamus moves on to the quarterfinals of the tourney.

