WWE Speed Results – April 3, 2024

Each match has a 3 Min Time Limit.

Quarter Final Match Of The Speed Title Tournament

Ricochet vs. Dragon Lee

Match ends when Ricochet hits Dragon Lee with Recoil to put him away with 3 seconds left.

Winner: Ricochet (2:57)

Quarter Final Match Of The Speed Title Tournament

Cedric Alexander vs. Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed hits Cedric Alexander with the Tsunami to get the win.

Winner: Bronson Reed (1:50)

Next Week

Axiom vs. JD McDonagh