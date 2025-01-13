WWE Spoils Penta El Zero Miedo’s Debut On Tonight’s Raw On Netflix

Penta El Zero Miedo is coming!

And WWE is all but saying it outwardly.

Heading into tonight’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA., the company is advertising Chad Gable versus “a mystery luchador.”

Paul “Triple H” Levesque noted during last week’s WWE Raw on Netflix post-show press conference that the mystery luchador is exactly who we all think it is.

In an update, WWE Shop is outright selling Penta El Zero Miedo masks, t-shirts and other merchandise, with Penta himself appearing on the site and on social media to promote the new items.

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage.