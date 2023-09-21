WWE Star Addresses CM Punk Possibly Returning To WWE

Since CM Punk’s release from AEW following the backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In, there has been speculation about his return to WWE, which he was reportedly open to during his AEW hiatus in December.

Montez Ford was asked during an appearance on The Happy Hour what he would say if he were asked his opinion on Punk’s possible return to the promotion.

He said, “If they asked my opinion on it, I’m so open to every single aspect, talent in the world, whether they come from all works of life. I feel like everyone has something to bring to the table. Believe it or not, whether people love this individual or not, and this goes for any WWE superstar, if they are generating buzz and generating topics and generating people talking, that’s all good for business. I love to be the person to always welcome someone back with great arms. If he wants to make his way back this way, I guess we can have a battle and see who is the best person from Chicago.”

Ford also talked about The Street Profits’ alliance with Bobby Lashley.

“I figured out things are going on with me and Dawkins right now. Throughout the years we’ve had some success, but that success seems to have come at a small halt. So we kind of aligned ourselves with someone who’s had a lot of success, who’s been in the business for a very long time. And we figured his knowledge would lead us to the success he’s obtained while being here. I think it was something where Bobby has been knowing us for a while now. Me and Dawkins have been with the company ever with Dawkins, has been with the company even back in developmental way back since 2012. And I got signed in late 2015 in NXT, has been on the main roster for about three years now. And Bobby has been one of the ones that’s kind of taken us under his wing since we’ve been on the main roster and now it’s just pretty much everything he’s been doing backstage is just being brought to the viewing eyes now.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)