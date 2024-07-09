WWE Star Internally Praised Following Money In The Bank

Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, was praised for Triple H’s excellent booking and the talent’s hard work.

In the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match, Chelsea Green faced Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, Zoey Stark, and Iyo Sky, with Stratton going over to win. The match ended with Green climbing the ladder and almost grabbing the briefcase. Stratton pushed Green down a ladder to the floor, where she crashed through two tables, and Stratton grabbed the briefcase.

According to Fightful Select, sources told them she was widely praised behind the scenes and for her out-of-the-ring work, which included not only local media coverage but also a trip to Toronto during the week. She heavily promoted the bout on social media.

Green was said to be very comfortable taking the bump to end the match and treating it as a “no big deal” situation. Those in the company were pleased with the outcome and stated that she took the position as safely as possible.