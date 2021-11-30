WWE Star Reportedly Thought That References To Released Stars On RAW Were In Bad Taste

During the November 29th 2021 edition of WWE RAW, Edge made a reference to former WWE star John Morrison by saying that Miz left his partner high and dry to get fired. Liv Morgan also made a reference to her former Riott Squad partners Ruby Soho and Sarah Logan when she said that Becky Lynch’s “big fat contract” was the reason her friends were gone from WWE.

During Fightful.com’s post-RAW podcast, Sean Ross Sapp noted the following regarding the references:

“It happened several times during this show, and I had former WWE wrestlers, former WWE producers, and a current WWE wrestler, that were all telling me how bad a taste they thought that was.”