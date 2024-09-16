WWE Star Set To Compete In Another Promotion

Under Triple H’s leadership, WWE is continuing to collaborate with other promotions and send its talent to work elsewhere.

Over the last year, WWE has allowed its stars to work for other promotions such as TNA Wrestling, Pro Wrestling NOAH, Marigold, GCW, and Reality of Wrestling. Now, a SmackDown star is set to have that experience.

A few days ago, Jimmy Townsend challenged Grayson Waller to a match at PWA’s Grand Final from the Colosseum on October 12. The caption of a video posted today confirmed the fight after Waller accepted the challenge.

The caption reads:

“COLOSSEUM SATURDAY

JIMMY TOWNSEND VS GRAYSON WALLER IS ON

Can @prefectjimmy swim? Or will he sink? Find out OCTOBER 12

PWA’s GRAND FINAL Metro Theatre, Sydney October 12-13 GET TIX NOW http://tinyurl.com/pwacolosseum24tix…

@GraysonWWE”

Waller cut a promo to accept the challenge. You can watch it below: