WWE Star Set To Miss Tonight’s Raw

One of the WWE stars will miss tonight’s Raw because of an injury. With a number of confirmed events, including CM Punk opening the show, The New Day’s tenth anniversary party, and other matches, the company has packed the show. We’ll see.

Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth, Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and a Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament first round triple threat match featuring Dakota Kai, Katana Chance, and Shayna Baszler.

However, we will not see Bronson Reed on the show. The main event of Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event featured Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), Sami Zayn, and CM Punk defeating The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa) and Reed in WarGames.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Reed and Jimmy were hurt when they jumped off the top of the cage. Jimmy has a broken toe, and Reed says he has a right ankle injury.

According to PWInsider.com, Reed will not attend tonight’s Raw. Instead, he has returned home to get his specific injury diagnosed.