WWE Star Set To Return To In-Ring Action Next Week

WWE plans to return to Japan next week for a live event tour. The event begins on July 25th in Osaka and will take place at Ryōgoku Sumo Hall on July 26th and 27th.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dakota Kai, Asuka, Meiko Satomura, and Kairi Sane are also promoted. Asuka is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

Meiko has 25 years of professional wrestling experience and co-founded Sendai Girls’ Pro Wrestling. She has been with WWE since 2020, but has not wrestled since the March 7, 2023 episode of NXT.

The lineups for the show have been announced, and Satomura will return to the ring with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair to face Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai).

Check the lineups below:

July 25th

Undisputed WWE Championship Triple Threat Match: Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (champion) vs. Jey Uso

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Meiko Satomura vs. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai)

July 26th

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. AJ Styles

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (champion) vs. Jey Uso

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Meiko Satomura vs. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai)

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. L.A. Knight

July 27th

Undisputed WWE Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Damian Priest (champion) vs. Rey Mysterio

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Meiko Satomura vs. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Kairi Sane & Dakota Kai)