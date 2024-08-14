WWE Star Wrestles First Match In Several Months

In professional wrestling, injuries can occur at any time, regardless of who you are or how you perform in the ring. It’s in the nature of the beast, and it’ll happen eventually.

Dani Parmer, a WWE NXT standout, has been out of action for several months due to an injury. After completing the WWE NIL program, she signed with the company and began training at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

She made her professional wrestling debut in 2023 and has worked with a number of well-known wrestlers, including Blair Davenport, Thea Hail, Lola Vice, Stevie Turner, Elektra Lopez, and many others. She frequently worked on NXT house events and was featured on the Level Up program.

Earlier this year, she underwent double hip surgery. She returned to the ring on Tuesday’s NXT Level Up taping, defeating Jazmyn Nyx in a singles match.

This Friday’s edition will air on Peacock and WWE Network.