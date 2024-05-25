WWE Star’s Contract Expiring In A Few Weeks

A veteran WWE star has just a few weeks left on her contract, but the company hopes to extend it.

According to Fightful Select, Natalya’s contract is set to expire soon, but she has been approached with an extension; however, no deal has been signed as of yet, and she is said to be considering her options. In addition to her work in WWE, Natalya and her husband TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) own The Dungeon in Florida, where dozens, if not hundreds, of wrestlers have trained.

Natalya is one of the most respected wrestlers in the company, and the company frequently relies on her to help train wrestlers who need to work off some ring rust or wrestlers who require more in-ring time to gain experience.

In addition to her main roster appearances, Natalya has been working on NXT in recent weeks.