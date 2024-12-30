WWE Storylines Set For Creative Shift In Netflix Era

Tonight marks the final edition of WWE Raw on the USA Network before the show officially transitions to Netflix next week, ushering in a new era for the flagship program. Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.com shared insights into what fans can expect as WWE adapts its storytelling approach for its new platform.

According to Featherstone:

“There are talent backstage in WWE who are really focused on getting a feel of the crowd and ‘going with their gut with what’s given’ by the creative team in order to generate stories that come off as more authentic and not scripted. This is a theme that will go into the Netflix era with storylines.”

Featherstone also highlighted the creative shift WWE plans to implement for the Netflix era:

“More of this will be the focus for the Netflix era as there will be more of a cinematic nature, especially heading to WrestleMania. Since Netflix is more cinema-based, that’s going to be the feel with storylines.”

As WWE embarks on this new chapter, fans can anticipate a blend of live-action drama and cinematic storytelling designed to leverage Netflix’s unique platform while staying true to the essence of professional wrestling.