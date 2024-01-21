WWE Supershow Live Event Results From Montgomery, AL 1/20/2024

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Supershow live event at the Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery, Alabama, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles def. Solo Sikoa in a Singles Match.

– “The Modern Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal def. Ricochet in a Singles Match.

– The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) in a Tag Team Match.

– “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax def. “The Pitbull” Ivy Nile in a Singles Match.

– “Main Event” Jey Uso def. “Senior Money In The Bank” Damian Priest in a Street Fight. “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio accidentally hits Priest with the MIB briefcase to allow Uso to get the win. After the match, Mysterio gets put through a table.

– Omos def. Akira Tozawa in a Singles Match.

– “The Man” Becky Lynch, Shotzi and “Michin” Mia Yim def. Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane and WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes def. “The King Of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope Match.