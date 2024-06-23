WWE Supershow Summer Tour Live Event Results From Bloomington, IL 6/22/2024

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Supershow Summer Tour live event at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, Illinois, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Sami Zayn (c) def. Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and “Big” Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat Match after Zayn pinned Kaiser following a Helluva Kick to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) (c) def. The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh) with a double Attitude Adjustment and a pinfall to retain their WWE World Tag Team Championships.

– Bayley (c) def. Tiffany Stratton to retain her WWE Women’s Championship.

– The Judgment Day’s “El Campeon” Damian Priest (c) def. “Main Event” Jey Uso using the South of Heaven Chokeslam to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

– Imperium’s “The Ring General” and King of the Ring GUNTHER def. The New Day’s Kofi Kingston in a Singles Match.

– Liv Morgan (c) def. Zoey Stark with the Oblivion and a pinfall to retain her WWE Women’s World Championship.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura using the Cross Rhodes and a pinfall to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.