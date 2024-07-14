WWE Supershow Summer Tour Live Event Results From Mexico City, Mexico 7/13/2024

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Supershow Summer Tour live event at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Sami Zayn (c) def. Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable with the Helluva Kick and pinfall to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– Liv Morgan (c) def. Shayna Baszler with the Oblivion and pinfall to retain her WWE Women’s World Championship.

– LWO’s WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio def. The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio via DQ due to an interference from Carlito. After he match, Dragon Lee makes his waw down to the ring to make the save and a tag team match is made.

– LWO’s WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee def. The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Carlito in a Tag Team Match.

– Bayley (c) def. “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair with a quick roll-up and pinfall to retain her WWE Women’s Champion. After the match, Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton tries to cash in on Bayley, but is stopped by Belair.

– The Judgment Day’s “El Campeon” Damian Priest (c) def. “Main Event” Jey Uso with the South of Heaven chokeslam and pinfall to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

– Stephanie Vaquer def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion The Unholy Union’s Isla Dawn in a Singles Match on her WWE debut. After the match, Dawn asks for another challenger.

– Jade Cargill def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion The Unholy Union’s Isla Dawn in a Singles Match.

– The Bloodline (“The Tribal Chief” Solo Sikoa, “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa) def. “The Viper” Randy Orton, “The Mega Star” LA Knight and WWE Speed Champion Andrade in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. Legado Del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.