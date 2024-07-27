WWE Supershow Summer Tour Live Event Results From Tokyo, Japan 7/26/2024

The following results are from Friday’s WWE Supershow Summer Tour live event at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:

– Shinsuke Nakamura, “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens and “The Mega Star” LA Knight def. The Bloodline (“The Head Of The Table” Solo Sikoa, “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Infamous” Tonga Loa) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

– Liv Morgan (c) def. Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY to retain her WWE Women’s World Championship.

– Sami Zayn (c) def. The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio to retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

– Meiko Satomura, “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and WWE Women’s Champion Bayley def. 2024 Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton and Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, IYO SKY and Kairi Sane) in an 8-Woman Tag Team Match.

– The Judgment Day’s “El Campeon” Damian Priest (c) def. LWO’s WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

– The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh) (c) def. The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) to retain their WWE World Tag Team Championships.

– Imperium’s 2024 WWE King of the Ring “The Ring General” GUNTHER def. “Main Event” Jey Uso in a Singles Match.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (c) def. “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles to retain his Undisputed WWE Championship.