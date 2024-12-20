WWE Superstars Attend Exclusive Holiday Celebration At HQ

WWE hosted its annual holiday party yesterday, uniting employees and Superstars to celebrate the season and reflect on a successful year for the company. According to PWInsider, notable attendees included Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, and Joaquin Wilde.

The event comes as WWE enters a pivotal and exciting period. With the Raw Netflix debut, the Royal Rumble in February, and Elimination Chamber paving the way to WrestleMania, the company is building momentum for its flagship season. The anticipated return of John Cena and key storylines further add to the buzz around WWE.

With most of WWE’s shows already taped, Superstars and staff will enjoy the holidays off before resuming action on December 26, kicking off with the annual holiday live event at Madison Square Garden. The company looks poised for a strong start to the new year, both in live events and on-screen storytelling.