WWE Superstars React to the George St-Pierre – UFC Hall of Fame Announcement

Several WWE Superstars, including Shayna Baszler, Renee Young, and others tweeted the following, commenting on the news that George St-Pierre will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. You can check out some of their tweets below:

Legitimately surprised that @GeorgesStPierre wasn’t already in the HoF. Long overdue. (Now add @frankshamrock) — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 10, 2020

Love GSP!!! — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 10, 2020

Hell yeah @GeorgesStPierre into the @ufc HOF! First star to suck me into the sport. Congrats! 🇨🇦 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 10, 2020

Me and GSP almost literally ran into each other in the ATL airport because we were both looking at our phones. He was incredibly polite and respectful. Easy pick for HoF. https://t.co/GMSluorrQb — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 10, 2020