WWE Takes New Steps To Honor The Legacy Of Their Legends

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently highlighted a gesture from WWE that underscores a shift in the company’s approach to former talent. Taking to social media, Henry shared a card he received from WWE, which read:

“To the legends that paved the way. Happy New Year from your family at WWE.”

While seemingly simple, this gesture marks a notable change in WWE’s dynamics. Such acknowledgments were rare during the previous management regime. However, under the leadership of Triple H, WWE has demonstrated a renewed commitment to honoring and appreciating the contributions of former talent.

This initiative aligns with other efforts WWE has undertaken to improve its culture. Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes revealed that ahead of SummerSlam, WWE distributed information to current talent about the attending legends. The communications included a bio, headshot, and a message encouraging talent to approach the legends and show them respect.

These actions reflect WWE’s broader efforts to foster a more inclusive and respectful environment. This cultural shift has been noted as a contributing factor to the improved morale among talent and crew at WWE events.