WWE Talent Wrestles First TV Match In Nearly A Year

The September 22 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday night, before WWE NXT went live on the USA Network. Click here for full spoilers.

Matches including Myles Borne vs. Riley Osborne were taped during the tapings. Izzy Dame vs. Ivy NileThe final Global Heritage Invitational match featured Fallon Henley vs. Arianna Grace and Axiom vs. Charlie Dempsey.

Grace, real name Bianca Carelli, is the daughter of former WWE star Santino Marella and made her return to the ring earlier this month at a live event, where she was defeated by Fallon Henley.

Her previous match was on the October 7th episode of NXT Level Up, as she was sidelined with a torn ACL, for which she underwent surgery the same month.

Grace did a promo prior to the match, which ended when Grace attempted to use her feet on the ropes for leverage on a roll-up, but the referee saw it and allowed Henley to do the same to win.