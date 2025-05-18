WWE Teases Major Babyface Turn

For weeks, WWE has been teasing internal tension within Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline faction—but on the May 17 edition of WWE SmackDown, those cracks widened significantly.

The drama escalated during a tense in-ring segment in which Solo Sikoa introduced the newest member of The Bloodline, JC Mateo (formerly known as Jeff Cobb), and wasted no time shifting blame for recent failures. Sikoa called out Roman Reigns for “letting the family down” at WrestleMania before directing his frustrations at none other than United States Champion Jacob Fatu.

Sikoa took credit for Fatu’s rise and then, in a moment that caught fans off guard, demanded that Fatu say the words: “I love you, Solo.” Fatu complied, but the expression on his face told a very different story. This wasn’t blind loyalty—this was controlled rage.

Longtime viewers may not be surprised. WWE Hall of Famer and Fatu’s uncle, Rikishi, has been planting the seeds for a split for months. On his Off The Top podcast back in March, Rikishi predicted, “Jacob’s gonna run… He’s gonna snap on Solo or whoever’s running things.” He doubled down in April during an interview with WrestleBinge, stating, “Jacob doesn’t need to be anyone’s sidekick. If they turn him loose—he’s going to be the babyface everyone rallies behind.”

And based on the crowd’s growing reactions, that babyface turn may already be in motion.

The addition of JC Mateo to the group has only added to the uneasy dynamic. Mateo’s introduction was met with a mix of surprise and side-eyes from Fatu, signaling that not everyone in The Bloodline is on board with this new era. The once-dominant unit now looks unstable, with Solo’s leadership style bordering on tyrannical.

If WWE chooses to pull the trigger on a Jacob Fatu face turn, it could be a game-changer—not just for The Bloodline, but for the entire SmackDown brand. With his unmatched in-ring ability, imposing presence, and growing fan support, Fatu has all the tools to emerge as a breakout main event player.

And after what went down on Friday night, his moment of defiance could be just around the corner.

