WWE Television Show Set To End

As WWE transitions into 2025, the company is undergoing significant changes, particularly in its broadcast partnerships. Among the most notable shifts is Monday Night Raw moving from the USA Network to Netflix, while SmackDown relocated from FOX to USA Network in October, and NXT transitioned from the USA Network to The CW.

With NXT moving to The CW, its library of older shows also migrated from Peacock to The CW App. However, this left NXT Level Up without a clear home, as it continued to air on Peacock. WrestleVotes reported earlier this year that Level Up would be discontinued, signaling the end of its run.

Debuting on February 18, 2022, NXT Level Up replaced 205 Live and served as a platform to spotlight emerging talent not yet featured on the main NXT programming. The show was typically taped before or after Tuesday night NXT tapings, offering developmental talent the chance to gain experience in front of a live audience.

According to Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan, the final taping of NXT Level Up is scheduled for Thursday, marking the end of the series. This concludes its nearly three-year run as WWE continues to refine its programming lineup in alignment with its new broadcast deals.