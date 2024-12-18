WWE Titan Towers Still Unsold Despite Sale Rumors

In 2023, WWE began the long-anticipated transition from its iconic Titan Towers to a state-of-the-art headquarters in Stamford, CT. The new 400,000-square-foot facility, designed to accommodate over 800 employees, marks a significant step forward for the company. The move was delayed for years due to the pandemic, but WWE finally initiated the relocation process last year.

While Titan Towers, WWE’s former HQ, was valued at $18 million in 2023, according to Sports Illustrated, it has not yet been sold. The building, spanning over 90,000 square feet with 300 parking spaces, includes features like a gym and cafeteria. It was officially listed for sale in September 2023, but no transaction has been finalized.

PWInsider.com clarified recent rumors, stating:

“WWE has NOT sold the old Titan Tower building in Stamford, CT.”

The sale of Titan Towers remains a subject of interest as WWE continues its modernization efforts at the new facility.