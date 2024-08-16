WWE Was In Talks With A Rock Band To Perform At WrestleMania 40

Bayley revealed during an interview with Alex Queen of the Ring that WWE was in talks with the rock group Paramore about performing at WrestleMania 40. Unfortunately, the timing did not work out.

“We were in talks. The company did reach out to them. I went the extra mile because I said, ‘I need to know. I need to hear it myself.’ Talked to their management team and everything. It just didn’t work out. They are on the Eras Tour with Taylor Swift. The timing for that just didn’t work out.

We’re going to get it. I swear. I put it out there. I’ve been putting it out there for years. We kind of know-ish each other, so we’re going to get it.”

You can check out the interview below:



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)