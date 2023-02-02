WWE WrestleMania 39 Surprises Teased, Brand-Sponsored Match Confirmed

This year’s WrestleMania 39 will feature a special branded match.

WWE Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales & Partnerships Craig Stimmel recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about how WWE hopes to make WrestleMania 39 programming ubiquitous.

Mountain Dew sponsored the post-show press conference at last Saturday’s Royal Rumble event, which featured the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight. WWE is planning similar promotions for WrestleMania 39, as well as social media initiatives.

“When you think about putting WrestleMania on, we’re going to be showing across millions of households on Peacock, we’re also going to have a social presence. We’re also going to have a post-match press conference that’s going to be sponsored this year — you saw that with Mountain Dew and Royal Rumble — but we’re going to have that again at WrestleMania,” Stimmel said. “It’s on YouTube and on TikTok and on Facebook, so we’re gonna have a myriad of opportunities to tell a brand story across different spectrums with different voices. So I think when we approach brands, we want to make sure that that holistic picture is in place… we’re looking for that audience overlap.”

WrestleMania 39 will feature “surprises,” according to Stimmel, and the Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal brand will sponsor a match.

“I don’t want to give away too much, but it’ll be around a match, and the sponsorship of that match, and what they’ll be able to bring to that match,” Stimmel said. “So we’re going to do things that fit inside of our storyline as well.”