WWE WrestleMania 41 Possibly Heading To Minneapolis

After years of speculation, it appears that WWE will hold WrestleMania 41 in Minneapolis.

WrestleMania 40 will take place on April 6 and 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Minneapolis, Minnesota, was rumored to host WrestleMania, including WrestleMania 33 in 2017, but Orlando, Florida, was chosen instead.

Minneapolis was the home of Verne Gagne’s AWA promotion, which produced some of wrestling’s biggest stars. The city has previously hosted numerous WWE live events.

Patrick Kessler, a sports reporter for KFAN radio and a CBS News personality in Minneapolis, announced on Twitter that the city is one of the finalists to host WWE’s biggest event of the year. If the company goes that route, it will be the first time that WrestleMania is held in the city.

The NFL’s Minnesota Vikings play at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, which would be the venue chosen for WrestleMania. Because it is an indoor stadium, the weather will not be an issue. It can hold up to 73,000 people for events.

He stated on Twitter, “BREAKING: Sources tell me Minneapolis is a finalist city for @WrestleMania 2025. This would be a HUGE get.”

WrestleMania 39, which took place earlier this month in Los Angeles, broke several records for WWE. The following are the confirmed WWE PLE events for this year:

Saturday, May 6, 2023: Backlash – Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Saturday, May 27, 2023: Night of Champions – Saudi Arabia

Sunday, May 28, 2023: NXT Battle Ground in Lowell, Massachusetts at the Tsongas Center

Saturday, July 1, 2023: Money in the Bank – The O2 Arena in London, England

Saturday, August 5, 2023: WWE SummerSlam – Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan