WWE WrestleMania XL Reportedly Generates A Gate Of Over $38 Million

According to JohnWallStreet.com, WWE’s WrestleMania XL earlier this month generated a total of $38.5 million in ticket sales, marking a 78% increase compared to last year’s WrestleMania 39 and a massive 147% increased compared to WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics adds that WrestleMania 38’s gate would have been $15.6 million, while WrestleMania 39’s gate would have reached $21.6 million based on the figures from JohnWallStreet.

WWE announced a total combined attendance of 145,298 fans for both nights, with each night having a total of over 70,000 fans.