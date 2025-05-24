Backstage News On Original Plans For Jeff Cobb’s WWE Ring Name

Jeff Cobb made his highly anticipated WWE debut at Backlash two weeks ago and has since adopted a new ring name: JC Mateo.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE’s original plan was to rename Cobb JC Mantanza, a clear nod to his time in Lucha Underground, where he performed as Matanza Cueto. However, the report notes uncertainty regarding the ownership rights to the “Mantanza” name. While AAA was an investor in Lucha Underground, they did not own the promotion or its intellectual property.

It was also reported that WWE did not acquire the Lucha Underground tape library or trademarks when they purchased AAA, and that Cobb himself was reportedly not a fan of the Mantanza name—likely influencing the final decision to go with JC Mateo.