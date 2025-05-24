Eric Bischoff On Roman Reigns Going To Hollywood: “It Was Just A Matter Of Time”

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff discussed various topics on an episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks. A highlight of the episode was Roman Reigns going to Hollywood.

Bischoff said, “It’s just a matter of time, you know. It was, I should say, just a matter of time. Roman — you know, I don’t know how good of an answer he is; we’re about to find out. Like any other goal or aspiration, he’ll get better as he goes. But the one thing we do know for sure is he’s got an amazing presence.”

On Reigns’ presence:

“He’s one of those people that when he walks into the room, no matter how busy you are or what the conversation happened to be that you were engaged in, you kind of stop and look over and ask yourself if you don’t already know, ‘Who the hell is that guy?’ He’s got an amazing presence, and if he could pick up the acting along the way and get some great coaching, who knows man? Because he’s got an amazing look. He looks like a Hollywood movie star.”

