Updated Lineup For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, several major matches were announced for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, set to take place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega will put her title on the line against Chelsea Green in what promises to be a heated showdown.

In tag team action, “The Best in the World” CM Punk will team up with Sami Zayn to take on the duo of Seth “Freakin” Rollins and “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker.

The card also features a blockbuster World Heavyweight Championship match, as “Main Event” Jey Uso defends his title against “The Maverick” Logan Paul.

In a grudge match inside a Steel Cage, Damian Priest will battle “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre, while in a special attraction, R-Truth goes one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena in a Non-Title Match.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place tonight, May 24th, and will stream live on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally.