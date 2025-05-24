Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new information on ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Saturday, May 24th, and Friday, July 18th, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities during the spring and early summer months. You can check them out below.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest updates on WWE ticket sales, upcoming events, and all breaking news from the world of wrestling.

– WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, May 24th in Tampa has 9,454 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT Battleground on Sunday, May 25th in Tampa has 7,190 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, May 26th in Tampa has 9,440 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, May 30th in Knoxville has 13,213 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, June 3rd in Tulsa has 8,116 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, June 6th in Bakersfield has 7,276 tickets sold.

– WWE Worlds Collide on Saturday, June 7th in Los Angeles has 8,180 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, June 9th in Phoenix has 7,709 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, June 13th in Lexington has 8,470 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, June 16th in Green Bay has 5,232 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, June 20th in Grand Rapids has 9,182 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, June 23rd in Columbus has 9,693 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, June 30th in Pittsburgh has 7,593 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, July 7th in Providence has 4,123 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, July 11th in Nashville has 4,318 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, July 14th in Birmingham has 7,106 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, July 18th in San Antonio has 7,157 tickets sold.