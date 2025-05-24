WrestleCon Confirms They’ll Need To Adjust Plans Following WrestleMania 42 Move

WrestleCon organizer Michael Bochicchio discussed various topics with Post Wrestling, including their existing plans for New Orleans.

Bochicchio said, “We had already contracted space in NOLA. We hadn’t announced anything because our next event is August (SummerSlam), and we’re 100 percent focused on that event. It will be interesting to see how difficult/expensive it will be to get out of the NOLA contract and the impact it may have on our process moving forward. IF this was that easy, I’m sure everybody would be doing it, so its just part of the experience.”

On TKO making a business decision:

“I understand that TKO has an obligation to shareholders to generate the most profit, but I’m generally concerned about “fatigue” of the WrestleMania traveler. I’ve already seen a lot of feedback from my best customers that they won’t be returning to Vegas two years in a row or attending if its in Saudi/Mexico City. These are the types of customers that pay for the expensive Mania seats and/or make these family outings each year. I think one of the best parts about the event is that it historically moves around and allows different parts of the country to experience a WM weekend. There are certainly other great options, both in the U.S. and internationally they can choose, so I’ll reserve final judgement until they choose a city.”

On how it hurts the fans:

“It’s incredibly disappointing to lose NOLA as a host city for 2026, they have been some of the greatest WM weekends both for us as a convention and for fans. The city’s ability and character is tailor made for the universal bond that wrestling fans experience during Mania weekend that makes it so special. I cannot reiterate how disappointing it must be for the fans in NOLA and those travelers that were looking forward to the event happening in that great city. If the WWE decides to go to Saudi, maybe we’ll try to organize something in NOLA regardless.”