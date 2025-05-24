Updated Lineup For WWE Money In The Bank 2025

Following Saturday night’s go-home episode of SmackDown for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE has officially announced an updated lineup for the upcoming Money in the Bank 2025 Premium Live Event.

In the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, and Giulia have been confirmed, with two additional competitors yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match will feature Solo Sikoa and LA Knight, along with four more participants still to be determined.

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, June 7th, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, and will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.